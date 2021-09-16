Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Sarkari Naukari Update, Govt Job Notification, Sarkari Naukari 2021 including, Teacher Recruitment, UPPCL, SSC, BPCL, ISRO, UPPSC, UPSC, Railway, Indian Army, Indian Navy and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: School Education Department, Government of Punjab has issued a notification on its official website educationrecruitmentboard.com for the recruitment of Pre Primary Teacher posts. Eligible candidates will be able to apply online for recruitment to these posts till 11 October 2021. Candidates will be selected for these posts on the basis of written examination and merit. To apply for the post of teacher, the candidate should have passed class 12th or intermediate or equivalent examination with minimum 45% marks from a recognized board / institute.

Oil India Limited (OIL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various Grade 3 posts. Interested candidates can apply online for Oil India Limited (OIL) official website oil-india.com by 23 September. National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has invited applications for recruitment to a total of 226 posts including Maintenance Associate, Programming Associate, Technician, Station Controller/ Train Operator/ Traffic. The last date to apply for these posts is 30 September 2021.

