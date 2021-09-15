Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Sarkari Naukari Update, Govt Job Notification, Sarkari Naukari 2021 including UPPCL, BPCL, ISRO, RPSC, UPPSC, UPSC, Railway, Indian Army, Indian Navy and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Here we will tell you about the government jobs in various departments. Indian Navy has released the notification for the recruitment of Short Service Commissioned Officer posts in various branches. Interested candidates can apply online for Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2021 on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in from 21 September. The last date to apply is 5 October 2021. A total of 181 posts will be recruited through this process. Apart from this, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the notification for the recruitment of various posts of Director in various departments. Eligible candidates can apply online for recruitment to these posts on the official website upenergy.in by 28 September 2021.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Mumbai has invited applications from eligible candidates for various posts of Graduate and Technician Apprentice. All interested candidates can apply online for BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 through official website on or before 24 September.

