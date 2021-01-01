Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Sarkari Naukri and Govt Job Notification, Sarkari Naukri Latest Update including ISRO, Indian railway, UPPSC, RPSC, India Post, BHEL, Indian Army, and other govt jobs update

Saukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) has invited applications for 52 Teaching and Non Teaching posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical Women’s University (IGDTUW) Recruitment 2021 through prescribed application format. Candidates should note that the last date to apply for these posts is 04 October 2021. The last date for submission of hard copy of application is 11 October 2021. Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the notification for the recruitment of Computer Posts.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur has invited applications for the Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts. Interested and eligible applicants can apply to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur through prescribed application format on or before 04 October 2021. According to the official notification, the number of vacancies of Professor is 168. Of these 37 posts of Professor, 31 posts of Additional Professor, 52 posts of Associate Professor and 43 posts of Assistant Professor are vacant. Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued a notification for the vacant posts of Assistant Engineers and other. According to the released notification, the total number of vacancies is 281.

