Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Sarkari Naukri and Govt Job Notification, Sarkari Naukri Latest Update including UPSC, RPSC, ISRO, BHEL, NPCIL, Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Coast and other govt jobs update

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited applications for the 595 Professor Posts in the Higher Education Department of the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for CGPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 through official website. The online application process will start from 13th September 2021. The last date to apply for the posts of Professor is October 12, 2021. According to the notification released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), the total number of vacancies is 695. The number of unreserved posts is 256, 71 posts are vacant for SC candidates. There are 185 vacancies for Scheduled Tribe candidates. At the same time, the number of vacancies for OBC candidates is 83.

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE

Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has published a notification on the official website ppsc.gov.in for recruitment to the post of Principal (Group-A) in the Department of School Education. According to the official notification, the total number of vacancies is 119. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for PPSC Recruitment 2021 through the official website of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) at ppsc.gov.in on or before 27 September 2021. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications from Medical Professionals for recruitment to the post of Specialist in E2 Grade for Hospitals, Dispensaries, Offices etc. at Trichy, Bhopal, Haridwar, Hyderabad, Jhansi, Ranipet, Jagdishpur, Visakhapatnam and Delhi. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through official website careers.bhel.in latest by 7 September.

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates 2021: CHECK HERE