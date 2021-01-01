Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Sarkari Naukri and Govt Job Notification, Sarkari Naukri Latest Update including UPSC, UPPSC, RPSC, BHEL, NPCIL, Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Coast and other govt jobs update

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Oil India Limited has recently released the notification for the recruitment of Grade-III Posts. Interested candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts through the official website oil-india.com by 23 September 2021. A total of 535 posts will be recruited through this process. Apart from this, Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) has released the notification for the recruitment of Junior Engineer or Vidyut Sahayak posts. Interested candidates can apply online for recruitment to these posts on the official website gsecl.in till 14 September 2021. A total of 155 posts will be recruited through this process.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the 27 posts of Medical Officer (Specialist) in E2 Grade at Trichy, Bhopal, Haridwar, Hyderabad, Jhansi, Ranipet, Jagdishpur, Visakhapatnam and Delhi. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website careers.bhel.in latest by 7 September.

