Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Sarkari Naukri and Govt Job Notification, Sarkari Naukri Latest Update including UPSC, UPPSC, RPSC, BHEL, NPCIL, Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Coast and other govt jobs update

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) has issued a notification for the recruitment of Junior Engineer or Vidyut Sahayak Vacancy.
Oil India Limited has recently released the notification for the recruitment of Grade-III Posts. Interested candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts through the official website oil-india.com by 23 September 2021. A total of 535 posts will be recruited through this process.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the 27 posts of Medical Officer (Specialist) in E2 Grade at Trichy, Bhopal, Haridwar, Hyderabad, Jhansi, Ranipet, Jagdishpur, Visakhapatnam and Delhi. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website careers.bhel.in latest by 7 September.
9:40 (IST) 1 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Indian Coast Guard Recruitment Vacancy Details
A total of 9 posts will be recruited through this process. Selected candidates on these posts will be given a monthly salary of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400 under Pay Matrix Level 6.
9:36 (IST) 1 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021
Indian Coast Guard has issued a notification for the recruitment of Charge Man, General Central Service, Group B posts. Eligible candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts through offline mode within 30 days from the date of issue of advertisement i.e. up to 13 September.
