Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Sarkari Naukri and Govt Job Notification, Sarkari Naukri Latest Update including UPSC, UPPSC, RPSC, India Post, BHEL, NPCIL, Indian Army, Indian Coast and other govt jobs update

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Institutions like SSC, UPSC and India Post from time to time seek applications from interested and eligible candidates to fill their vacant posts. Candidates can apply to these posts according to their educational qualification and age limit. Before applying, candidates must read the official notification and apply only after that. India Post in Uttar Pradesh is inviting applications for recruitment to various posts. If you want to apply for this, then you can do it till September 22. The application for UP Post Office GDS Recruitment 2021 is to be done online only through the official website appost.in.

Indian Air Force has issued a recruitment notification for Group C Civilian Posts. A total of 174 posts will be recruited through this recruitment process. Those who are willing to join Indian Air Force can check more details at indianairforce.nic.in. The application process has started for the posts of Multi Tasking Staff, Cook, Carpenter, Painter, Mess Staff, Lower Division Clerk, Superit, House Keeping Staff and Store Keeper. To apply for these posts, candidates should have minimum age of 18 years and maximum age of 25 years.

