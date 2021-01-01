Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Sarkari Naukri and Govt Job Notification, Sarkari Naukri Latest Update including UPSC, UPPSC, RPSC, ISRO, BHEL, NPCIL, Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Coast and other govt jobs update

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Here we are giving information about the job openings across the country. Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer (AE) posts through State Engineering Service Exam 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for UKPSC Engineering Service Exam through official website ukpsc.gov.in till 21 September 2021. The application process for this has been started from 1st September. A total of 154 posts of Assistant Engineer will be recruited through this process.

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE

Bank of Maharashtra has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officer (Scale-I and Scale-II). The application process for these posts has started from 1st September. Candidates can apply online by visiting bankofmaharashtra.in or ibpsonline.ibps.in/bomrcpomay21 till 19 September. You can take a print out of your application form till October 4. 190 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process. Western Coalfield Limited (WCL) has issued a notification for the recruitment of ITI Apprentice, Graduate Apprentice and Technician Apprentice Posts for One Year Training.

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates 2021: CHECK HERE