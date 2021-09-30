Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Sarkari Naukri, Govt Job Notification including IBPS, India Post, Indian Army, Indian Navy, Railway Job and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission has released the notification for 67th Prelims Exam 2021. The candidates who want to apply for this can do so on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to apply for this recruitment is 5th November 2021. 555 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process. Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has released a notification for Supervisor and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 25 October 2021.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Assistant Director and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts on the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in, on or before 14 October 2021. Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Faculty and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts through the official website ibps.in till 14 October. The application process will be started from 1st October.

