Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Sarkari Naukri, Govt Job Notification including Indian Army, Indian Navy, Railway Job, Bank Job, India Post and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Here we will tell you about the government jobs that came out across the country. Indian Army has released the notification for 58th Short Service Commission (Technical) Male and 29th Short Service Commission (Technical) Female Course. All Eligible and Unmarried Candidates Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2021 Candidates can apply through official website joinindianarmy.nic.in till 28 October 2021. A total of 191 posts will be recruited through this process. Apart from this, India Post, Uttar Pradesh Circle, Lucknow has released the notification for the recruitment of MTS, Postman, Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant posts under Sports Quota. eligible candidates India Post Recruitment 2021 official website for http://www.indiapost.gov.in You can download the application form and apply in the prescribed format on or before 5 November. Through this process, a total of 125 posts will be recruited in Agra, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Varanasi and other places.

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE

Odisha Police has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Constable. Interested candidates can apply online for Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2021 on the official website odishapolice.gov.in till October 4.

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE

UPSC: Yash of Jharkhand got fourth rank in the very first attempt of civil services examination, know his strategy here