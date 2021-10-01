Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Sarkari Naukri, Govt Job Notification including Railway, IBPS, India Post, Indian Army, Indian Navy Job and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Central Government and State Governments from time to time invite applications from interested and eligible candidates for recruitment to the vacant posts in their government institutions. Candidates can apply to these vacant posts according to their educational qualification and age limit. Before applying, candidates must read the official notification and apply only after that. India Post has released a notification for the recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) for Jammu and Kashmir Postal. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 29 October 2021. A total of 266 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

Indian Navy has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Tradesman (Skilled) (Group ‘C’, Industrial). Candidates having the required qualification and experience in the relevant subject can apply to these posts. Candidates can submit their applications through offline mode only. Candidates will be selected for the posts of Tradesman on the basis of written examination which will be conducted at Port Blair and Visakhapatnam. Chhattisgarh Police has started the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Subedar, Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander. Candidates willing to apply for Police Recruitment can submit their application at cgpolice.gov.in by October 31, 2021.

