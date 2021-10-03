Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Sarkari Naukri, Govt Job Notification including Railway Recruitment, IBPS, India Post, Indian Army Job and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Many institutes including UPSC, SSC from time to time seek applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to vacant posts. Candidates can apply according to their qualification and age limit. India Post has released a short notice for recruitment to the post of Postal Assistant, Postman and Multi Tasking Staff in Delhi Circle. Interested candidates can apply for India Post Delhi Recruitment 2021 through offline mode on or before 12 November 2021. The application process will be started from October 4.

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of Research Assistant in Transformation and Development Department under Government of Assam. Interested candidates can apply online for recruitment to these posts through the official website apsc.nic.in from October 4. The last date to apply is 3 November 2021. However, candidates can submit the application fee till 5th November 2021. Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Agriculture Officer, Senior Milk Inspector, Industrial Development Wing Supervisor and other posts.

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE