Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Sarkari Naukri, Govt Job Notification including Railway Recruitment, India Post Recruitment, Indian Army, SI Recruitment Job and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Village Development Officer (VDO). Interested candidates can apply online on the official website of the board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in by 9 October 2021. Recruitment will be done on 3896 posts of Village Development Officer. In which, 3222 posts are included for non-scheduled area and 674 posts for scheduled area.

The Pipelines Division of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has recently released a new notification for the recruitment of various posts of Apprentice in Technical and Non-Technical Trade under Apprentices Act 1961. All interested and eligible candidates can apply on official website till 25 October 2021. The application process for the recruitment of Apprentice posts will be started from 5 October 2021. Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) should be for the post of Assistant Director, Deputy Manager, Food Analyst, Technical Officer, Central Food Safety Officer (CFSO) etc.

