Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Sarkari Naukri, Govt Job Notification including SSC, IBPS, India Post, Indian Army, Indian Navy, Railway Job and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The online application process for recruitment to the post of Subedar, Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander has been started on the official website of Chhattisgarh Police. Candidates willing to apply for Police Recruitment can submit their applications at cgpolice.gov.in. Applications will be filled by 31 October 2021. This recruitment is being done to recruit 975 vacancies of SI, Platoon and Subedar. To apply for the post of Subedar, Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander, the candidate should be a graduate from a recognized institute.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to Group A and Group B posts on the official website upsc.gov.in. Interested candidates for these posts are required to register for Engineering Services Examination 2022 (ESE 2022) at UPSC online website upsconline.nic.in on or before 12 October 2021. Those candidates who will apply for UPSC ESE Recruitment 2021 will be called for UPSC ESE Preliminary Exam which will be held on 20 February 2022.

