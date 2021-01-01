Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Sarkari Naukri, Govt Job Notification, Sarkari Naukari Update including India Post, Indian Army, Railway Recruitment, Bank Job, UPSC, UPPSC, RPSC and various jobs in other government departments

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Here we will tell you about the job vacancies in various government departments. Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a notification for the post of Assistant Engineers and other vacancies. According to the notification, a total of 281 posts will be recruited. Interested candidates for recruitment to these vacant posts can apply on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) uppsc.up.nic.in by 13 September 2021. Whereas, the last date for submission of application fee is 10 September 2021. Apart from this, Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the notification for the recruitment of Computer Posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in from 8 September. The last date to apply is 7 October 2021.

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of ITI Trade Apprenticeship in Hyderabad. Interested candidates official website http://www.ecil.co.in You can apply through online till 16 September. A total of 243 posts will be recruited through this process.

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates 2021: CHECK HERE

UPSC: Did not get the desired rank in the first attempt, then Ankit Pannu topped in the second attempt