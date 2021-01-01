Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Sarkari Naukri, Govt Job Notification, Sarkari Naukri Latest Update including Bank, Army, Navy, Police, SSC GD Constable, RRB Group D Exam, UPPSC, UPSC and other govt jobs update

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Here we will tell you about the government jobs in various departments across the country. Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Technical Assistant. Candidates can appear for the interview conducted for recruitment to these posts. The interview will be conducted from 20 September to 25 September. The official notification is available on the website of Konkan Railway, konkanrailway.com. Apart from this, Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Civil Constable. Interested candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts on the official website of Karnataka State Police at rec21.ksp-online.in by 6 September 2021. Apart from Karnataka, Punjab Police has released the notification for the recruitment of various Civilian Staff posts in Information Technology, Legal, Finance and Forensic. Candidates can apply for these posts in Punjab Police by 7 September 2021 on the official website. https://iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2021 You can apply online.

Indian Army has also released a recruitment notification for Technical Graduate Course (TGC-134) commencing from January 2022 on its official website joinindianarmy.nic.in. For this, candidates can apply till 15 September. A total of 29 posts will be recruited through this process.

