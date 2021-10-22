sarkari result 2021: IB ACIO Tier II Result 2021: Tier-2 results announced for total 2000 recruitment of IB Assistant, what do you know next? – ib acio recruitment results announced on 2021 tier ii mha.gov.in, check it out next
Highlights
- Results of IB ACIO Recruitment Exam 2020 announced.
- A total of 2000 vacancies will be filled.
- The next process will begin soon.
Eligible candidates in Tier-2 will be called for psychometric and interview. Candidates are advised to keep checking their registered email ID for psychometric, date of interview and admission. The Tier 1 exam was held between 18 and 20 February 2021. The way to check the result is given below-
Read also: NHM UP Recruitment 2021: Recruitment of Staff Nurses in UP, Total 2445 Vacancies, Salary
IB ACIO Tier II Result 2021: Here’s how to check the result
Step 1: Visit MHA’s official website mha.gov.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the results link in the New What section.
Step 3: A new page will open, copy the link given here and paste it on the new page of the browser.
Step 4: A new page will open on your screen, click on ‘View the results of ACIO-II / Exe (Tier-II) exam’.
Step 5: Open the PDF file of the result.
Step 6: Type Ctrl + f and find your roll number.
Step 7: Download the hard copy and take a printout for further reference.
Also read: AIIMS NORCET 2021: Apply at AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment CET 2021 on November 20, Find Out Salary
Vacancy details
A total of 2000 vacancies for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II Executive will be filled through this recruitment drive. It has 989 general category posts, EWS – 113 posts, OBC – 417 posts, SC – 360 posts and ST – 121 posts. Recruitment applications run from 19 December 2020 to 9 January 2021.
Direct link to IB ACIO Tier 2 results
Official website
#sarkari #result #ACIO #Tier #Result #Tier2 #results #announced #total #recruitment #Assistant #acio #recruitment #results #announced #tier #mhagovin #check
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.