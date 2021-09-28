sarkari result 2021: Rajasthan PTET Result 2021: Rajasthan PTET Result announced on ptetraj2021.com, here is the link – Rajasthan ptet Result 2021 announced on ptetraj2021.com, direct link here and what next

Highlights Results of Rajasthan PTET 2021 announced.

The wait for more than 5 lakh candidates is over.

The counseling process will begin soon.

Rajasthan PET Results 2021, Government Results 2021: Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test i.e. Rajasthan PTET Result 2021 has been announced today (28 September 2021). The results of Rajasthan PTET 2021 were announced by the Minister of Higher Education at Hindi Granth Academy Hall, Jhalana Institutional Area, Jaipur. Candidates appearing for this examination can view their results on the official website- pptetraj2021.com.



Stream Wise Toppers List (Rajasthan PETT Toppers List 2021)

Kanchan Kanwar of Arts branch has bagged the first position in the examination of two year BEd course. Sahil Khan in the science branch has topped the two-year BEd course. In addition, the topper in the BA BEd course in the art stream is Navin Thori and Kanvaraj Chaudhary tops the science stream.

Rajasthan PETET 2021 exam was taken for admission in 2 year BEd and 4 year BA BEd courses in Rajasthan. A total of 5 lakh 33 thousand 078 candidates sat for this examination (Rajasthan PET 2021), who had been waiting for their results for a long time. The exam was conducted offline on September 8, 2021.

Rajasthan PET Results 2021: Learn how to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Download PTET Result’ link.

Step 3: A new page will open, enter your registration number and roll number here.

Step 4: Your result will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and print it out for further reference.

Important information about the counseling process

Candidates who have passed the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Academic Test will be called for counseling. Rajasthan PETET counseling includes registration process, payment of registration fee, selection and allotment of seats. Seats will be allotted considering the quality of the candidate, professor, grade, subject of teaching, selection of filled colleges etc. The counseling schedule will soon be published on the official website.

See Rajasthan PET 2021 results here