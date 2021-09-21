sarkari result 2021: RCRB result 2021: Rajasthan Co-operative Recruitment Board announced hundreds of vacancies, here is the link – rcrb result 2021 for clerk, JA and other posts announced on rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in

RCRB Recruitment Results 2021, Government Results 2021: Rajasthan Co-operative Recruitment Board (RCRB), Government of Rajasthan, Jaipur has announced the results of the recruitment for various posts (Rajasthan Government Jobs) Examination 2021. Candidates appearing for the examination held in July-August 2021 can now view their results (Rajasthan CRB Clerk Result 2021) by visiting the official website of RCRB rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in.



The process of written examination has been completed from 13th to 18th August 2021. RCRB has announced the results of Clerk / Junior Assistant / Salesman / Godown Keeper / Typist / Cashier / Store Keeper post recruitment test on the official portal.

Vacancy Details (RCRB Vacancy 2021 Details)

As per the notification, RCRB had in June 2021 issued recruitment notification for about 385 vacancies. With this notification, the department will recruit various posts in Co-operative Consumer Wholesale Stores (SUWB) and Purchase Sales Co-operative Societies (KVSS). The way to check the results is given below.

RCRB Recruitment Results 2021: Learn how to check results

Step 1: First visit the official website of RCRB rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Then go to Results section.

Step 3: Then click on RCRB SUWB and KVSS exam result link.

Step 4: Now find your name or roll number in this file.

Step 5: This way you can check your RCRB results.

Step 6: After checking the results, download the PGF and take a printout for further reference.

Check the results here

Official website