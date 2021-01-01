Sarkari Result 2021, Sarkari Naukri Job 2021 Live: RRB Group D Exam 2021, indian railways, UKPSC, UPPSC, UPSC, UP Police, Indian Army, india post, SSC CGL and other govt job – Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 Live Updates: 10th Government job opportunity for 12th pass to post graduate

Sarkari Result 2021, Sarkari Naukri Job 2021 Live Updates: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has issued a notification for the recruitment of Paramedical Staff posts on its official website crpf.gov.in. As per the notification, the posts of Paramedical Staff will be recruited on contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the interview for the post of Paramedical Staff to be held from 13 September to 15 September 2021. Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, UP (East), Lucknow has invited applications for the recruitment of sportspersons as Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff. A total of 28 posts will be filled through this recruitment process. The last date for submission of application form is 30 September. Candidates are required to send their application through registered post to Income Tax Officer (HQ) (Admn.), Office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, UP (East), Aayakar Bhawan, 5, Ashok Marg, Lucknow-226001.

ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident. Candidates can attend walk-in-interview to be held on 16 August 2021. From this recruitment process 16 posts in Anesthesia department, 2 posts in ENT, 11 posts in General Medicine, 5 posts in General Surgery department, 4 posts in ICU, 1 post in NICU, 11 posts in OBG, 2 posts in Orthopedics apart from this. A total of 92 posts are to be filled in different departments. Railway Recruitment Cell, Western Railway has invited online applications for recruitment to various Group C posts under Sports Quota. Candidates having prescribed qualification and experience can submit their application through online mode at rrc-wr.com on or before 3rd September 2021.

