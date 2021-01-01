Sarkari Result 2021, Sarkari Naukri Job 2021 Live: RRB Group D Exam 2021, indian railways, UKPSC, UPPSC, UPSC, UP Police, Indian Army, india post, SSC GD and other govt job – Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 Live Updates: 8th Government jobs are out for 10th pass to post graduate and diploma holders

Sarkari Result 2021, Sarkari Naukri Job 2021 Live Updates: Many institutes including SSC, UPSC from time to time seek applications from interested and eligible candidates to fill the vacant posts. Candidates can apply according to their educational qualification. Before applying, candidates must read the official notification. Punjab Police has extended the last date for online application process for recruitment to the post of Constable (District and Armed Cadre). Candidates who have not applied for Punjab Police Recruitment can submit their application till 22 August 2021. Candidates who have successfully applied for Punjab Constable Recruitment 2021 will be called for the exam to be held on 25th and 26th September 2021.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited online applications for the posts of Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (General Duty) on the official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates willing to apply for these posts can apply for SSC GD Constable 2021 through Staff Selection Commission (SSC) official website ssc.nic.in on or before 31 August 2021. Department of Posts (India Post) has invited applications for the 2,357 vacancies in the West Bengal Circle. Interested candidates can apply for this post at https://appost.in/gdsonline/. Candidates should note that the recruitment drive will be conducted to fill 2357 posts of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), Dak Sevak.

