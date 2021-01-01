Sarkari Result 2021, Sarkari Naukri Job 2021 Live: RRB Group D Exam 2021, Sarkari Naukri 10th 12th Pass, UP Police, Indian Army, UPPSC and other govt job notification

Sarkari Result 2021, Sarkari Naukri Job 2021 Live Updates: Many government institutions including UPSC, SSC issue notifications from time to time to fill the vacant posts. Candidates can apply to these posts according to their educational qualification and age limit. Before applying, candidates must read the official notification. India Post, Uttar Pradesh has released the notification for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for UP Post Office GDS Recruitment 2021 through official website appost.in on or before 22 September 2021. The application process has been started from 23rd August.

Indian Navy, Apprentice Training School, Naval Ship Repair Yard, Kochi Blair has issued a notification for the recruitment of Apprentice Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts in the prescribed format in offline mode on or before October 1. Principal Chief Income Tax, Bhubaneswar has released a notification on its official website incometaxindia.gov.in for recruitment to the posts of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Income Tax Inspector, Stenographer and Tax Assistant under Sports Quota. Interested candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts through offline mode on or before 30 September.

