Sarkari Result 2021, Sarkari Naukri Job 2021 Live: RRB Group D Exam 2021, Sarkari Naukri 10th 12th Pass, UP Police, Indian Army, UPPSC and other govt job notification

Sarkari Result 2021, Sarkari Naukri Job 2021 Live Updates: For those looking for government jobs, we are giving information about government jobs in different parts of the country. You can apply for government jobs according to your studies and experience. Indian Air Force has issued notification for the recruitment of Group-C Civilian Posts under Advertisement No. 03/2021/DR. If you have the required qualification prescribed for the Civilian Group-C posts, then apply as soon as possible. The candidates can apply through the prescribed format within 30 days (7 September) from the date of publication of advertisement in Employment News.

Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentice (Fitter, Turner, Mechanic, DEO & Other). Applicants can apply for Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLC) Job Notification 2021 through the prescribed format on or before 25 August 2021. JKPSC has released the notification for the recruitment of Physical Training Instructor Posts. Candidates can apply for these posts through online mode on or before 22 September 2021. Online applications will start from 23rd August 2021 at jkpsc.nic.in.

