Sarkari Result 2021, Sarkari Naukri Job 2021 Live: RRB Group D Exam 2021, Sarkari Naukri 10th 12th Pass, UP Police, Indian Railway, Indian Army, SSC and other govt job notification

Sarkari Result 2021, Sarkari Naukri Job 2021 Live Updates: New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has invited applications for the recruitment of 300 Officers in Scale I Cadre. The online application process will start from 1st September and the last date to apply is 21st September. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) newindia.co.in. As per the official notification, Phase I exam will be conducted in October 2021, while Phase II exam will be conducted in November 2021.

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has extended the last date to apply for recruitment to the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor (Category-7). Candidates can apply online for Telangana Police APO Recruitment 2021 through official website tslprb.in till 4th September 2021. Earlier the last date to apply was 29 August 2021. Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has invited applications for the Technical Assistant posts. KRCL will recruit candidates on contract basis for the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project in Jammu and Kashmir.

