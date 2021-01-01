Sarkari Result 2021, Sarkari Naukri Job 2021 Live: RRB Group D Exam 2021, UKPSC, UPPSC, UPSC, UP Police, Indian Army, India post, SSC CGL and other govt job notification – Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 Live Updates: Central and State Governments have removed government jobs in these departments, apply from home

Sarkari Result 2021, Sarkari Naukri Job 2021 Live Updates: Income Tax Department has recently released the notification for recruitment to the posts of Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant and Multi Tasking Staff under Sports Quota in Income Tax Department, UP (East) Region. Candidates can submit their application form by registered post till 30 September 2021. ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident. Candidates can attend walk-in-interview to be held on 16 August 2021.

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts under Combined State (Civil) Upper Sub Ordinate Service Examination-2021 (Upper PCS). Interested candidates can apply for UKPSC Recruitment 2021 through official website ukpsc.gov.in on or before 30 August. The application process has been started from 10th August. Pune District Central Cooperative Bank (PDCC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of Clerk posts on its website – pdccbank.co.in. Candidates can apply for PDCC Bank Clerk Recruitment 2021 through online mode at punedccbank.in till 16 August 2021. A total of 356 posts have been notified by the bank.

DRDO’s Center for Airborne Systems (CABS) Bengaluru has invited applications for 20 Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Aerodynamics, Structural Design Analysis, Radar Engineering, Communication Engineering, Networking & Display Systems, Mission Computer, Thermal Management etc. The fellowship will be for a period of two years which may be extended for a further period of two years subject to the recommendation of the Review Committee (once in a year). Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in the Department of Higher Education under advertisement number 09/2021-22. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for these posts on the official website www.opsc.gov.in from 25 August to 24 September 2021.

