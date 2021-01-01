Sarkari Result 2021, Sarkari Naukri Job 2021 Live: RRB Group D Exam Result 2021, Sarkari Naukri 10th 12th Pass, UP Police, India Post, Army, Navy and other govt job notification – Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 Live Updates: UPPSC, Railway, Government jobs have come out in these departments including Indian Army, India Post

Sarkari Result 2021, Sarkari Naukri Job 2021 Live Updates: Central and state governments across the country have taken out government jobs in different departments. Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts under Combined State (Civil) Upper Sub Ordinate Service Examination-2021 (Upper PCS). Interested candidates can apply for UKPSC Recruitment 2021 through the official website ukpsc.gov.in till 30 August. Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) its website i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov On Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer (AFO) Notification has been issued for recruitment to the posts of. More than 600 posts are to be filled by this recruitment process by the board. to the candidates RSMSSB Apply online for Fireman Recruitment 2021. RSMSSB Fireman online application process will start from 18th August and will continue till 19th September 2021.

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE

UPSC: Athar of Anantnag got second rank in second attempt, this was his strategy for the exam

Ministry of Defense has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Civilian Motor Driver and Pest Control Worker. Applicants can apply for these posts by 28 August 2021. Public Health Department (PhD), Maharashtra is inviting applications for the recruitment of Group D and Group A posts in various parts of the state. A total of 4618 posts are to be recruited, out of which 3466 posts are for Group D and 1152 for Group A Medical Officers.

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates Check Here