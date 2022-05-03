Entertainment

Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Stage Set for Mahesh Babu’s Film Pre-Release Event in Hyderabad on May 7

1 day ago
The grand pre-release event of Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata is scheduled for May 7 as the film is locked for a May 12 release. The makers have begun promoting the film vigorously. The pre-release event will take place on May 7 at the Yousufguda Police Grounds in Hyderabad. Sarkaru Vaari Paata Trailer: Mahesh Babu’s Swag Is Unmissable in This Action Comedy Co-Starring Keerthy Suresh (Watch Video).

The same will be confirmed by the creators in the coming days. The event will be a black-tie affair, but there has been no update to the list of guests yet. The film’s trailer, which was released on Monday, has crossed 25 million views, with 1 million likes, as it continues to trend on YouTube. Major New Release Date: Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar’s Film Produced by Mahesh Babu To Hit the Big Screens on June 3, 2022!

Directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie is billed as a commercial drama.

(The above story first appeared on Gadget Clock on May 03, 2022 01:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website Gadget Clock.com).

