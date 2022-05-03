Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Stage Set for Mahesh Babu’s Film Pre-Release Event in Hyderabad on May 7
The grand pre-release event of Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata is scheduled for May 7 as the film is locked for a May 12 release. The makers have begun promoting the film vigorously. The pre-release event will take place on May 7 at the Yousufguda Police Grounds in Hyderabad. Sarkaru Vaari Paata Trailer: Mahesh Babu’s Swag Is Unmissable in This Action Comedy Co-Starring Keerthy Suresh (Watch Video).
The same will be confirmed by the creators in the coming days. The event will be a black-tie affair, but there has been no update to the list of guests yet. The film’s trailer, which was released on Monday, has crossed 25 million views, with 1 million likes, as it continues to trend on YouTube. Major New Release Date: Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar’s Film Produced by Mahesh Babu To Hit the Big Screens on June 3, 2022!
Directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie is billed as a commercial drama.
(The above story first appeared on Gadget Clock on May 03, 2022 01:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website Gadget Clock.com).
function loadAPI()
var js_fb = document.createElement(‘script’);
js_fb.src=”https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.3&appId=224265671451116&autoLogAppEvents=1″;
document.body.appendChild(js_fb);
var a_fb=1;
document.addEventListener(‘scroll’, function(e)
if(a_fb == 1)
a_fb=2;
loadAPI();
//vdo
(function(v,d,o,ai)ai=d.createElement(‘script’);ai.defer=true;ai.async=true;ai.src=v.location.protocol+o;d.head.appendChild(ai);)(window, document, ‘//a.vdo.ai/core/Gadget Clock/vdo.ai.js’);
//colombai
try
(function()
var cads = document.createElement(“script”);
cads.async = true;
cads.type = “text/javascript”;
cads.src = “https://static.clmbtech.com/ase/80185/3040/c1.js”;
var node = document.getElementsByTagName(“script”)[0];
node.parentNode.insertBefore(cads, node);
)();
catch(e)
);
#Sarkaru #Vaari #Paata #Stage #Set #Mahesh #Babus #Film #PreRelease #Event #Hyderabad
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.