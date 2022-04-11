Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Admission: Nursery, KG and Class I admissions will start from today, these documents will be required.

The Directorate of Education, Delhi has started the admission process for the admission level classes in Sarvodaya Vidyalaya for the academic session 2022-23 from today. Applications for Nursery, KG and Class 1 entry level admission can be obtained from the nearest Sarvodaya Vidyalaya. The last date to apply for admission in Sarvodaya Vidyalayas is April 25, 2022. Applications will be available in all Sarvodaya Vidyalayas on working days from 8.30 am to 11.30 am and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.Children must be residents of the national capital to be admitted to Sarvodaya Vidyalaya. Children residing within one kilometer radius of Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Delhi will be eligible for admission. However, in areas where Sarvodaya Vidyalayas are not available within one kilometer, children living within a radius of 3 kilometers will also be eligible for admission.

Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Admission Level Admission: Prepare these documents



These documents will have to be submitted by the parents at the time of admission of nursery, KG and class 1 in Sarvodaya Vidyalaya.

Date of birth certificate issued by MCD or any other local body.

Anganwadi records

Hospital or Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) records.

Promise given by parents regarding date of birth.

Passport size photo of the child

Parent’s ration card

Domicile certificate of the child or parent

Parent ID card

Bank passbook in the name of the child or parent.

Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Admission 2022: Criteria for Reservation

15% seats are reserved for SCs.

7.5% seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

3% space reserved for the disabled.

2% seats are reserved for the staff of the Directorate of Education.