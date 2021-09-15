SAS Australia: Kobe Eberton has no regrets about his cheating scandal

Coby Eberton was caught sensationally cheating during a challenge on Wednesday night’s episode of SAS Australia.

And the former bra boy has now broken his silence on the scandal and admitted that he has no regrets.

The 42-year-old shared an outrageous selfie on Instagram and revealed his five ‘rules of engagement’.

Defiant: SAS Australia’s Kobe Eberton (pictured) is standing by his cheating scandal, telling his Instagram followers he has no regrets about his behavior on Seven’s military-style show

‘Rules of Engagement: Live and Die on the Sword. Look at your competition, ’cause you didn’t know them before the show,’ he wrote.

He stressed the importance of ‘never giving up’, saying: ‘It’s my game and I play it the way I want to.’

‘Let the weak first fall. Let the game begin,’ he concluded.

During Wednesday night’s episode, the former bra boy was tasked with completing an assault course with multiple challenges—one task consisting of 30 push-ups.

The 42-year-old has completed 15 years and denies cheating after chief drill instructor Ant Middleton kicked him out.

After initially denying any wrongdoing to the rest of the recruits, head coach Ant Middleton later drags Coby into his office and shows him the evidence on his face.

The ant said, ‘I am going to ask you a simple question. ‘Do you think we’re c**ts? We’re definitely not c**ts, so please don’t treat us like that.

‘What I have found in this laptop is so clear that your honesty has been questioned before us.’

After Coby was presented with the footage, he still denied that he meant to cheat, replying: ‘I didn’t mean to. off course not. I just wouldn’t have cheated that much. But there is evidence and I will take full responsibility.

Koby then told the rest of the recruits that he was ready to be ‘tortured’ later that evening for failing to complete 15 more reps.

‘this is too much. It’s not like a mental blank, it’s a complete f**k up. I’ve had enough Kobi,’ Ironman Jett Kenny said to a few other celebrities.