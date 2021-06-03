Underbelly actor and SAS Australia star Firass Dirani loved a day out at the Afterpay Australian Fashion Week in Sydney on Thursday.

The 37-year-old minimize a casual however sensible figure in an all-black outfit as he joined the style elite at the occasion.

Firass turned heads in a black coat and black trousers and sported a rugged look at the Rumer present.

SAS Australia star Firass Dirani cuts a casual figure as he steps out at Fashion Week… after making some VERY controversial feedback about how he thinks ladies ought to gown

Firass, who portrayed nightclub identification John Ibrahim in Underbelly, teamed the look with black leather-based boots and a black and white printed scarf.

He appeared in excessive spirits as he stepped out, smiling as he posed for photographs.

In March, the outspoken star made headlines when he instructed that each one ladies ought to gown modestly like his mom did in her youth.

Rugged: Firass turned heads in a black coat and black trousers and sported a rugged look at the Rumer present

Firass uploaded a black-and-white picture of his mom and aunt of their youth, and commented on how ‘pure’ they had been.

Some Instagram customers instructed Firass was being ‘sexiest’ – a misspelling of ‘sexist’ – to which he cheekily responded: ‘Thanks’.

One other stated: ‘So are you implying girl don’t put on sufficient garments now? Your loved ones is gorgeous however your remark is form of condescending.’

Inflicting a stir: In March, the outspoken star made headlines when he instructed that each one ladies ought to gown modestly like his mom did in her youth

In response to this, Firass wrote: ‘I am saying society is pornified. Look at your Instagram feed. It’s nothing new…’

Nevertheless, he did agree his feedback may additionally simply be utilized to males.

Firass was identified for butting heads together with his SAS Australia co-stars Shannan Ponton and Merrick Watts on Seven’s military-inspired collection final yr.

After getting a lot of the solid offside at varied factors, he was kicked off the present earlier than the season was over.