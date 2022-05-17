Sask. NDP blocks bill to allow drinking alcohol in outdoor public places



The Saskatchewan NDP get together blocked the provincial authorities’s proposal of Bill 86 — Alcohol & Gaming Regulation (Outdoor Public Places) Modification Act.

On Might 16, the Saskatchewan Occasion launched amendments that might give municipalities and park authorities the selection to allow the consumption of liquor in outdoor public places for people of the authorized drinking age.

“These amendments would allow municipalities or park authorities to regulate the consumption of alcohol in their public outdoor areas,” in accordance to a Sask. authorities launch. “They are going to have the flexibility to make their very own selections about designating outdoor public places the place alcohol might be consumed by people whereas balancing native curiosity and public security issues.”

Nevertheless, on Might 17, the Saskatchewan NDP Occasion opposed the bill throughout query interval stating in order to facilitate additional conversations with municipal stakeholders, an adjournment was requested.

“For the reason that dialogue on this subject over a yr in the past from either side of the meeting, we’ve heard some robust opinions each for and in opposition to,” stated Nicole Sarauer, opposition critic for Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.

“We’ve been reaching out to municipal stakeholders particularly … they’ve been fairly clear that they need to ensure that this legislative course of is completed thoughtfully and thoroughly.”

Jim Reiter, the Minister Accountable for the SLGA, stated following query interval his intent is to introduce the bill subsequent fall with hopes of passing it subsequent spring.

“Municipalities could make their very own selections on whether or not they need to do it or not,” stated Reiter.

Sarauer stated rural municipalities aren’t in opposition to the bill however they’re wanting to be a part of the session course of inside this bill.

















