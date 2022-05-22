Saskatoon woman looking for donations for Ukrainian refugees – Saskatoon



A neighborhood Saskatoon woman is working to provide Ukrainian refugees with frequent home goods for free.

Nettie Cherniatenski says close to the tip of February she had a calling to assist these evacuating Ukraine. After getting the All Saints Ukrainian Church priest’s blessing, she started gathering objects and storing them in her storage and after a brief time period her storage grew to become too full, so she had to consider a brand new plan.

“Then we ended up assembly a strolling angel amongst us,” mentioned Cherniatenski.

Nettie’s pal provided up her store on 51st Road for one yr, which supplies Nettie the area to gather objects for Ukrainian households.

“I can function, dedicate my time and attempt to assist all these Ukrainian refugees and displaced folks with clothes and bedding,” mentioned Cherniatenski.

Among the different objects included in her store are furnishings, toys, bikes, groceries, hygiene merchandise and dinnerware. Nevertheless, the one means Netties store will proceed to work, she says, is thru donations from the folks in Saskatoon.

“The donations are available from model new articles to something and all the things, so I might identical to to thank the folks of Saskatoon,” mentioned Cherniatenski.

Nettie is continually looking for donations and proper now she’s looking for pillows, queen measurement beddings, comforters, soccer balls, scooters, skateboards, bikes, liquid cleaning soap, diapers, make-up, and sanitary wants.

Nettie has roughly 5 full-time volunteers serving to her do that and he or she says all and any donations are useful.

The store is positioned at 811 51st Road E, Saskatoon.

