SAT Exam: Want to Study in US, Learn SAT Details – SAT Test Eligibility Score Learn All About SAT Pattern

SAT Exam: Want to Study in US, Learn SAT Details

SAT testing is required for admission to undergraduate schools in the United States and Canada. Its full name is Scholastic Assessment Test-SAT. The exam is conducted internationally by an organization called the College Board. If a student wants to get admission in a particular subject, he has to take SAT subject examination. There are usually SAT subject tests for literature, history, math, science, and foreign languages. It tests the written, verbal and mathematical skills of the candidates.

SAT pattern

The SAT covers math, reading and writing questions. There is a separate section called Essays. It has a long journey of 50 minutes. Scores in this section are not counted in the score.

SAT test dates 2018

As mentioned earlier, the SAT consists of two tests, one for general and one for specific subjects. The General SAT is conducted four times a year and the subject test five times a year. SAT is generally held in May, June, August, October, November, December and March. Students can take the SAT exam as many times as they want, but each time they have to pay the prescribed fee. The SAT test and the SAT subject test are sometimes taken on the same date, so keep this in mind when applying.

SAT Eligibility 2018

The College Board has not set any special qualifications for this. There are no minimum or maximum limits and no educational qualifications. Any candidate can apply for this after 10th.

SAT Registration 2018

You can apply for the SAT exam online and by post. By the way, online media is more convenient and faster. Students below 13 years of age need to fill up the form offline i.e. send it only by post. Candidates can choose their examination center and date preferences while applying on the official website of the College Board.

SAT Admission 2018

Hall tickets are issued upon successful completion of the registration process. When registering for the entrance exam, the student has to upload a new photo of himself which is affixed on his hall ticket. Candidate registration details are also mentioned in the admission card of SAT exam. If a student wants to print his / her admission card, he / she has to login to the official account of the college board along with his / her ID and password.

SAT results

SAT exam results are released within 4-5 weeks of the exam and can be viewed online. The college to which the student wants to be admitted should send his marks to that college.

