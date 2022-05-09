Satanic Temple to argue abortion is ritual in legal challenges to states that put up hurdles to procedure



The Satanic Temple (TST) says its followers should be allowed religious exceptions to the practice of religious abortion in states that have obstructed controversial practices.

In response to a leaked Supreme Court opinion draft that would overturn Rowe v. Wade, the TST said it was committed to protecting “religious abortion access” for its members.

“In states where abortion is illegal but allows exceptions for instances of incest and rape,” the TST said in a statement, “members should be allowed religious exceptions to perform religious abortions in the TST.”

“States that make abortion illegal and do not offer exceptions present a more significant challenge, but TST has a number of plans that we will address soon,” TST said. “First, we will sue the FDA for allowing TST access to Mifepristone and Misoprostol for use in medical supervision as part of our religious abortion practice.”

The TST said it was suing the federal RFRA, adding that “unrestricted access” to these drugs – which are used to terminate pregnancies – would be a significant step towards enabling the TST to perform its abortion without government intervention.

The Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA), a federal law of 1993, introduced the religious organization “Satanic Abortion Practice” to justify a religious exception, which made it illegal for states to interfere in anyone’s religion without showing compulsive interest.

The TST argued that if it considered abortion a religious practice, the state could not legally intervene or impose a prerequisite burden on patients. The “conduct” argument came up in multiple cases targeting Missouri where women were forced to read the “informed consent” booklet before having an abortion, among other things.

One of their arguments was that subjecting its members to these requirements violated one of its central principles: “Someone’s body is inviolable, subject to its own will.”

According to the TST’s website, abortion rituals involve the recitation of two principles and a personal affirmation that is “formally involved” with abortion.

“Because prerequisite procedures such as waiting periods, compulsory viewing of sonograms, and compulsory counseling violate the religious beliefs of Satanists, those who perform religious abortions may be exempted from these requirements and receive first-quarter abortions as required in religious law-making states.” TST said on its website.

The leaked Supreme Court opinion draft, which will overturn Rowe v. Wade, has sparked a firestorm of fire in various faith communities.

Opponents of abortion see it as morally wrong, and in the conservative Christian corner, draft views have raised hopes. Anyway. Many members of the minority faith who do not prohibit abortion fear that their religious freedom will be violated. Some believing leaders are preparing to support women who travel to more liberal states for abortion if Rowe vs. Wade is overturned.

