In the last week of development of satellite internet technology, I got a little annoyed, a promising but overwhelming way to deliver internet services through a network of relatively small satellites. A group of Amazon, Boeing and other companies may soon join Elon Musk’s SpaceX for Internet service from space.

Yes, that’s cool. But the companies involved and those who are curious about the satellite internet exaggerate how well they can actually do it. Technology has its limitations, and structural barriers to Internet access cannot be overcome by technology alone.

Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during this time, with many people, companies, and governments focusing on building access to the Internet, such as electricity or clean water. This cannot happen unless we all work together to improve government Internet policies, reduce the economic and social barriers to Internet access, and address all other human challenges in bringing the world online.

I am inspired by satellite internet technology and I regularly hear from on-tech readers who think so. But let me focus less on the limitations of satellite internet services and sometimes just on technology.