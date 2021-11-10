Satellite Hopes Meet Internet Reality
In the last week of development of satellite internet technology, I got a little annoyed, a promising but overwhelming way to deliver internet services through a network of relatively small satellites. A group of Amazon, Boeing and other companies may soon join Elon Musk’s SpaceX for Internet service from space.
Yes, that’s cool. But the companies involved and those who are curious about the satellite internet exaggerate how well they can actually do it. Technology has its limitations, and structural barriers to Internet access cannot be overcome by technology alone.
Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during this time, with many people, companies, and governments focusing on building access to the Internet, such as electricity or clean water. This cannot happen unless we all work together to improve government Internet policies, reduce the economic and social barriers to Internet access, and address all other human challenges in bringing the world online.
I am inspired by satellite internet technology and I regularly hear from on-tech readers who think so. But let me focus less on the limitations of satellite internet services and sometimes just on technology.
This is what almost all policy experts and technicians I’ve talked to about satellite Internet services say: Satellite Internet may not be realistic for most people and places.
This technology is a useful complement to some parts of the world where traditional Internet pipelines are not easily accessible or affordable, such as in mountainous or remote areas.
But those who are fascinated by the idea speak of technology as a potential cure for global Internet access problems. Satellite internet is not a magic bullet.
Giving a brief glimpse of realism, Musk said this summer that SpaceX’s satellite Internet service, Starlink, “aims to provide services to up to 5 percent of the world’s population where traditional fiber and wireless networks cannot reach.”
Five percent of the world’s population is probably millions of people who would not otherwise be able to go online. But that’s down to billions of people who don’t use the Internet today.
The technical issues are also far away due to the fact that many people do not use the internet. It is about ineffective government policies, social and economic inequalities, established corporate interests and people with more needs than being online.
And yet satellite internet executives like Musk and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos rarely talk about facing those pervasive challenges or portray themselves as a small part of a collaborative mission to make the Internet more accessible, affordable, and relevant.
Musk has been tweeting for the past few days about his tax and the return flight of astronauts from the SpaceX capsule. He didn’t say a word about the US infrastructure bill, which includes $ 65 billion in new taxpayer funding to try to get more Americans online (although, like many US Internet companies, Starlink receives a lot of government funding).
The bulk of the new taxpayers’ money will go to state and local governments for spending on small-scale projects that they think are best for expanding Internet services. Anna Reed, a senior executive at Pew Charitable Trust’s Broadband Access Initiative, told me that some states, including Virginia and Minnesota, have a track record of supporting effective projects to get more people online.
The inch-by-inch improvement is a disappointing but perhaps necessary part of expanding Internet access. And it will help if the powerful people and companies behind the Satellite Internet projects see the big picture as part of their work.
Musk backs teens in Baltimore who have successfully campaigned for free internet service for their neighbors? What if Amazon’s satellite-internet executives point to the high cost of mobile internet service in sub-Saharan Africa? Boeing used lobbying power in Washington to force lawmakers to say no to large Internet providers that often stand in the way of effective online policies?
Everyone I mentioned recently has the same goal: to remove barriers to getting more people online. These satellite authorities, however, act as if they are operating in an innovation vacuum separate from the reality of the Earth.
