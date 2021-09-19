Satellite images find ‘substantial’ oil spill in Gulf after Ida

The powerful storm, which swept through one of the country’s largest chemical, petroleum and natural gas centers when it made landfall on Sunday, has raised concerns over the region’s fossil fuel infrastructure’s vulnerability to strong storms, which are associated with global warming. emissions from oil and gas.

According to a person with direct knowledge of the cleanup, it was not clear how much oil had spilled into the gulf. The spill, possibly from an old pipeline no longer in use that was damaged by the storm, was first noticed on Monday from reconnaissance flights led by several Gulf Coast producers, and the Coast Guard was notified, the person said. Said who was not authorized to speak publicly about the cleanup effort.

By Saturday morning, two more boats appeared to be involved in the cleanup. James Hanzalik, assistant executive director of Clean Gulf Associates, A non-profit oil rigs cooperative set up by the industry, Confirmed Friday afternoon that a leak was underway and a cleanup was underway.

US Coast Guard Lieutenant John Edwards said the spill was believed to be crude oil from an old pipeline owned by Houston-based oil and gas exploration company, Talos Energy. A cleaning vessel hired by Talos was using skimmers to recover oil and had placed a containment boom to try to stop the spread in the area, he said. Talos Energy declined to comment on the record.

Coast Guard boats had not yet reached the site, Lieutenant Edwards said, but the agency was told by Talos that only 42 gallons of material had been recovered from the water so far. He said the agency has started preliminary investigation.