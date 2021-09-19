Satellite images find ‘substantial’ oil spill in Gulf after Ida
Clean-up teams are working to prevent substantial oil spills in the Gulf of Mexico, according to satellite and aerial survey images, ship tracking data and interviews with local officials and others involved in the spill response.
In satellite imagery captured Thursday by space technology companies Planet Labs and Maxar Technologies, the spill was identified as one of several plumes seen off the Louisiana coast in the wake of Hurricane Ida.
A black expanse of oil and a rainbow glow was spreading for at least 10 miles in coastal waters about two miles from Port Fourchon, an oil and gas hub. An aerial survey image of the spill was captured by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday.
The powerful storm, which swept through one of the country’s largest chemical, petroleum and natural gas centers when it made landfall on Sunday, has raised concerns over the region’s fossil fuel infrastructure’s vulnerability to strong storms, which are associated with global warming. emissions from oil and gas.
According to a person with direct knowledge of the cleanup, it was not clear how much oil had spilled into the gulf. The spill, possibly from an old pipeline no longer in use that was damaged by the storm, was first noticed on Monday from reconnaissance flights led by several Gulf Coast producers, and the Coast Guard was notified, the person said. Said who was not authorized to speak publicly about the cleanup effort.
By Saturday morning, two more boats appeared to be involved in the cleanup. James Hanzalik, assistant executive director of Clean Gulf Associates, A non-profit oil rigs cooperative set up by the industry, Confirmed Friday afternoon that a leak was underway and a cleanup was underway.
US Coast Guard Lieutenant John Edwards said the spill was believed to be crude oil from an old pipeline owned by Houston-based oil and gas exploration company, Talos Energy. A cleaning vessel hired by Talos was using skimmers to recover oil and had placed a containment boom to try to stop the spread in the area, he said. Talos Energy declined to comment on the record.
Coast Guard boats had not yet reached the site, Lieutenant Edwards said, but the agency was told by Talos that only 42 gallons of material had been recovered from the water so far. He said the agency has started preliminary investigation.
Several experts who studied the flyover and satellite images said the leak appeared to be ongoing and significant.
“This is a substantial leak that requires further investigation,” said Oscar García-Pineda, a scientist at Water Mapping, a Gulf Breeze, Fla.-based consultancy, which has researched the use of satellite and aerial images for oil spills. has led. “I see a hint of thick heavy oil, which is the main dark feature, surrounded by an iridescent glow,” he said. Image of the flyover from Wednesday shows the leak starting underwater.
He said the area was known to be dense with pipelines, and that powerful storms in the past have caused damage to mudslides that can damage the foundations of pipes or even platforms that carry oil from the sea floor, he said. And have gas pumping equipment, he said.
Kathleen E., a scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. Jones, who is attending the flyover to assess the storm’s damage, said the images suggested very thick oil was leaking, requiring more investigation.
“In a case like this where you obviously have thick oil, you can calculate the area, but you don’t know how thick it is,” she said. But depending on the color, she said, “it’s a very, very thick slick.”
The possible origin of the Talos spill was first spotted by John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at The Citizen Lab, a research center located at the University of Toronto, who was examining images of Ida’s loss.
“The fact that it was possible to spot this spill is due to the fact that NOAA made the aerial imagery publicly available,” he said. “If NOAA hadn’t made it public, it would have been much harder to uncover what is clearly an environmental problem.”
A tall oil slick appeared several miles east of the Louisiana coast, east of the Talos spill, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday. It was unclear whether he was cunning related.
Flyover and satellite imagery showed several other slicks along the Louisiana coast, NOAA confirmed Saturday. And a person with knowledge of the cleanup said it is possible that leaks from other sources are also contributing to the plume.
The US Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, which regulates offshore oil and gas platforms, said in a media update that as of Friday morning, workers had been evacuated from 133 production platforms and six drilling rigs. The agency said more than 90 percent of oil and gas production in the Gulf is still closed.
The Bureau’s update did not mention the ongoing cleanup. Once the inspection is done, production from the facilities without any damages will be “immediately brought back online,” it said. Calls to the bureau, as well as the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, were not answered.
Jenny Acevedo-Beauchamp, a spokeswoman for the Environmental Protection Agency, referred the questions to the Coast Guard, which handles the spill in coastal waters. The EPA is “committed to deploying the resources at our disposal to help the communities affected by the storm,” she said.
Naomi Yoder, a staff scientist at Healthy Gulf, an environmental group based in New Orleans, said the spill was the latest sign that the pollution caused by the storm was widespread. “Corporations that are poisoning our communities must be held accountable, and this devastation must be reversed,” she said.
A report published earlier this year by the US Government Accountability Office found that since the 1960s, federal regulators have allowed oil and gas producers in the Gulf to leave about 18,000 miles of pipelines on the ocean floor. Those pipelines, which are about 97 percent serviceable in the area, are often discarded without cleaning or burial.
In 2004, Hurricane Ivan destroyed an oil platform about 10 miles off the Louisiana coast. This triggered what is still the longest oil spill in United States history.
