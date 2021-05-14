Sathyabama deemed university donated Rs.50 lakh to Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund





The one factor that’s on the minds of the folks at present is the outbreak of the coronavirus and the continued lockdown that the whole nation is going through to curb it. Everybody from politicians, movie stars, enterprise tycoons to the mango individuals are in self-quarantine to cease the unfold of the virus.

Dr. Mariazeena Johnson, Chancellor, Dr.Marie Johnson, President, Ms. Maria Bernadette Tamilarasi Johnson, Vice President of Sathyabama Institute of Science and Expertise, Deemed to be University have greeted the newly-elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.Okay.Stalin.

Sathyabama University donated a sum of Rs. 50 Lakh in the direction of the Authorities of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to battle in opposition to the second wave of COVID-19 which has shaken the whole nation.

