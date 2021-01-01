Satish Kumar fights with injuries in Tokyo: Indian boxer Satish Kumar fights with injuries at the Tokyo Olympics; I am an armyman, we do not surrender … Satish Kumar said while fighting despite injuries

Boxer Satish Kumar became India’s hero despite losing to Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics. The Indian boxer had two deep cuts on his head and was injured during the semi-finals and was not ready to play in the semi-finals. However, Satish decided to take part in this fight and he won the hearts of many without his opponent boxer.

Satish said, ‘Jalolov hugged me and told me that you are a real warrior. There are many ups and downs in boxing. I knew this fight was important for the country. He said, ‘I could have given another medal to India. Regardless of the outcome, my father encouraged me to enter the ring. I am a military man and we do not surrender. There was a passion, just to fight.



Even after this ‘injured lion’ of India won the hearts, people said – you are a true warrior

Satish said, “I am happy that even after my defeat, people showed me love and congratulated me on winning the competition. But I promise that next time I will work hard to get a medal. The UP boxer lauded the government for supporting the players.

Satish Kumar’s encouragement blew away the opponent’s feelings, he said after the match

Satish said, “I am overwhelmed by the kind of respect we are getting from the government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to us separately and supported us on our performance in Tokyo. In Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Ji is organizing a reception for us and I want to thank all of them for their support.