Satish Maneshinde demands Aryan’s NCB custody: Mumbai Cruise Rev Party

The three accused, including Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was caught at a rave party on a cruise in Mumbai, were arrested by the NCB on Sunday and produced in court. The court remanded Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha in NCB custody till Monday, October 4. Before the three accused were remanded in custody, Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde and the rest of the lawyers had presented their case in the court. At the same time, the NCB’s lawyers also gave their arguments. The most shocking thing in the court was that lawyer Satish Manshinde demanded one day NCB custody of his rival Aryan Khan.

It usually appears in court that any lawyer speaks on behalf of his client and seeks bail. But Satish Manshinde demanded Aryan Khan’s NCB custody. Satish Manshinde is a very experienced lawyer, so there must be some reason behind his demand. Let us know that after all, Satish Mansind himself one day demanded Aryan Khan’s cell.



Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan arrested in drug case

There is a big reason behind Satish Manshinde’s demand for one day NCB custody of Aryan Khan. If Satish Manshinde had applied for bail today, Ravi and Aryan Khan’s bail application would have been rejected, he would have been sent to judicial custody. In such a situation, Aryan Khan will have to be released from jail on Sunday night. Therefore, Satish Manshinde did not oppose the arrest of NCB. He said Aryan Khan’s one-day remand should be given to the NCB. Thus Aryan Khan will now spend the night in the NCB office. On Monday, Satish Manshinde will apply for bail in the regular court.

Remarkably, when Aryan Khan was taken to court, he looked very scared and restless. During the court hearing, the lawyers of the three accused sought permission from the court to meet the accused. On this the court allowed him. After this, when Satish Manshinde spoke to him, Aryan Khan began to show relief. Meanwhile, Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Manshinde told the court that Aryan Khan did not go to the cruise party on his behalf and did not have a party ticket. He was invited to the party. Nothing was found in his bag either. There is no chat in Aryan Khan’s phone either.