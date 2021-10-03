Satish Maneshinde demands Aryan’s NCB custody: Mumbai Cruise Rev Party
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan arrested in drug case
There is a big reason behind Satish Manshinde’s demand for one day NCB custody of Aryan Khan. If Satish Manshinde had applied for bail today, Ravi and Aryan Khan’s bail application would have been rejected, he would have been sent to judicial custody. In such a situation, Aryan Khan will have to be released from jail on Sunday night. Therefore, Satish Manshinde did not oppose the arrest of NCB. He said Aryan Khan’s one-day remand should be given to the NCB. Thus Aryan Khan will now spend the night in the NCB office. On Monday, Satish Manshinde will apply for bail in the regular court.
Remarkably, when Aryan Khan was taken to court, he looked very scared and restless. During the court hearing, the lawyers of the three accused sought permission from the court to meet the accused. On this the court allowed him. After this, when Satish Manshinde spoke to him, Aryan Khan began to show relief. Meanwhile, Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Manshinde told the court that Aryan Khan did not go to the cruise party on his behalf and did not have a party ticket. He was invited to the party. Nothing was found in his bag either. There is no chat in Aryan Khan’s phone either.
