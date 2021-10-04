Satish Maneshinde says Arya Khan can buy a ship: Aryan Khan NCB Custody: Aryan Khan has been remanded in NCB custody till October 7 in a drug case.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and others were arrested by the NCB on Saturday for attending a drug party on a cruise in Mumbai. On Monday, the NCB produced Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha at the fort court. The court remanded all three to NCB custody till October 7. The court hearing began around 4 p.m. Advocate Satish Maneshinde handled the case on behalf of Aryan Khan. At the same time, the Additional Solicitor General appeared on behalf of the NCB.

A lot of arguments were made on behalf of Aryan Khan and the NCB during the court hearing. All three, including Aryan Khan, have been remanded in NCB custody till October 7. In court the Additional Solicitor General spoke of the intoxication on the ship. To this Satish Maneshinde replied, ‘The ship is not mine. You should have arrested thousands of other people on the plane. Nothing to establish my relationship with the people on the ship. ‘Why was Aryan Khan an additional solicitor general on board? On this, Satish Maneshinde said that it is not that Aryan Khan was selling drugs on the ship, he can buy the ship if he wants.





Satish Maneshinde said there was no evidence that Aryan Khan bought or sold drugs. ‘S37’ does not apply in this case. Aryan is now a 24-year-old boy. This is the first time he has been indicted, in which case the arguments for the other accused cannot be imposed on him. Satish Maneshinde said no drugs were found in Aryan Khan or his bag. The court can see for itself what is in those WhatsApp chats.

Who is Satish Maneshinde, Aryan Khan’s lawyer? From Salman to Riya have also become ‘troublemakers’

Additional Solicitor General said that Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha are like a gang. Pictures and chats have been found on his phone, indicating that the drug racket is linked to the international market. On this, Satin Maneshinde said that it is not appropriate to link Aryan Khan with the international drug racket or chat with the NCB. He had gone to the party as a guest.



Satish Maneshinde further said that WhatsApp chats, downloads, pictures, nothing proves that Aryan Khan has anything to do with these drugs. If there is a chat about drugs, it can also be normal. This does not mean that Aryan Khan is a drug smuggler or is involved anywhere.

The NCB has also accused Aryan Khan of being part of a drug syndicate. On this, Satish Maneshinde said that Aryan Khan has studied abroad. He has just come to India, how can he be a part of any syndicate.