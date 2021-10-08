Satish Manshinde says I’m not afraid of you: ourCourtroom Drama: When Satish Manshinde told ASG Anil Singh not to look at me I’m not afraid of you – I’m not afraid to look at me

The current address of Aryan Khan, who was arrested in a drug case, is now at Arthur Road Jail, Barrack no. The Fort Court on Friday rejected Aryan’s bail plea, saying the plea was not sustainable in the Magistrate’s Court. He will now have to go to Sessions Court for bail. But before reaching this conclusion, there was a discussion in the court for about four and a half hours. Satish Manshinde was arguing on behalf of Aryan. Which Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh (ASG Anil Singh) was constantly cutting. During the court hearing, the two lawyers had a heated argument several times. Once it happened that Satish Manshinde told ASG Anil Singh directly, ‘I am not afraid to stare at me.’

Confused at first, Manshinde said – don’t order the court

On reaching the court, ASG Anil Singh opposed the bail application, saying he was not fit to stand in the court. These petitions are not sustainable in this court. If you want bail, you can go to the NDPS Special Court. But Satish Manashinde sided with him, arguing and arguing. Satish Maneshinde asked ASG to look into CrPC. On this ASG Anil Singh said that he was raising the issue of maintenance and fitness. So answer this first. The ASG cannot issue an order to the court, Manshinde alleged. The ASG also replied that it was not just a matter of ordering, it was a matter of due process.

Justice Nerlikar also had to intervene.

The period between the two lawyers began with a period of debate and heated debate. Once the court had to intervene. Justice RM Nerlikar restrained both of them and said, ‘You file your case on the basis of merits and demerits. I will decide this. Whatever you want to say, file an appeal first.

There is a lot of debate going on

Another heated argument broke out between Manashinde and ASG Anil Singh when Manashinde argued that when nothing was received from Aryan, why is the Indian team so angry over the issue? On this, the ASG said, ‘All the accused were arrested for the same type of crime, so they cannot be divided. The court had earlier held that bail was not admissible in a similar case. However, then Justice RM Nerlikar himself got a little angry. “You want me to end the case without listening,” he told ASG. To which Anil Singh replied, ‘No, I never said that. I can’t stop anyone. ‘

ASG Anil Singh stuck to his point

In his argument, Manshinde then read out the court statement quoting Aryan Khan. Satish Manshinde said, ‘Aryan Khan is a young boy of 23 years. His background is not related to any criminal case. Whatever inquiries were made about him, he helped. No drugs were seized from them. Aryan will be present whenever an inquiry is needed. They should be granted bail. On this, ASG Anil Singh once again said, “I would like to reiterate my point that this court has no jurisdiction to hear bail.”

Manashinde’s argument, Anil Singh’s argument

When Satish Manshinde read the entire statement on behalf of Aryan. ASG Anil Singh replied that he did not oppose the right to seek bail or apply for bail. Is he saying that this court has the right to claim bail? Anil Singh mentioned the Arman Kohli case in court. Arman Kohli’s bail application was rejected because a large quantity of drugs was seized from the accused from whom he was arrested, while Kohli did not have the drugs. Anil Singh said, “I am just saying that the application for bail cannot be kept here as there is a special NCB court where you can approach for bail.”

Anil Singh said- My right friend …

In this sequence, Satish Manshinde referred to the decision of the court of Justice Dangre. ASG Anil Singh again replied that our competent friend, quoting Section 2-3 of the judgment of Justice Dangre, said that he was eligible for interim bail. If the decision is read carefully, then it also says that you have to go to the concerned court for this. If the court cannot give regular bail, then interim bail cannot be given from there either.

As the case progressed, so did the issue of ‘starring’

Satish Manshinde was constantly arguing on the petition in the court. ASG Anil Singh used to say every time you cross the hurdle whether your petition is admissible in this court or not, then there will be a bail hearing. But this time when Anil Singh said this, his eyes widened a little. On this Manashinde said quietly, ‘I am not afraid to stare at me .. There is nothing personal here.’