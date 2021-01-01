Satish Poonia Says Rajasthan Panchayat Chuanav Consequences Against Congress Government: Satish Poonia Says Against Congress Government’s Order In Panchayat Raj Elections
Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Election Results: Jodhpur (Jodhpur Panchayat Election), Jaipur (Jaipur Panchayat Election), Dausa (Dausa Panchayat), Bharatpur (Bharatpur Election), Sawai Madhopur (Sawai Madhopur Election) and Sirohi (Sirohi Panchayat Election) District BJP State President Dr. Satish Punia has described the results of the Panchayati Raj elections as a mandate against the Congress government.
