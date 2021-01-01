Trending

Satish Poonia Says Rajasthan Panchayat Chuanav Consequences Against Congress Government: Satish Poonia Says Against Congress Government’s Order In Panchayat Raj Elections

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Satish Poonia Says Rajasthan Panchayat Chuanav Consequences Against Congress Government: Satish Poonia Says Against Congress Government’s Order In Panchayat Raj Elections
Written by admin
Satish Poonia Says Rajasthan Panchayat Chuanav Consequences Against Congress Government: Satish Poonia Says Against Congress Government’s Order In Panchayat Raj Elections

Satish Poonia Says Rajasthan Panchayat Chuanav Consequences Against Congress Government: Satish Poonia Says Against Congress Government’s Order In Panchayat Raj Elections

Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Election Results: Jodhpur (Jodhpur Panchayat Election), Jaipur (Jaipur Panchayat Election), Dausa (Dausa Panchayat), Bharatpur (Bharatpur Election), Sawai Madhopur (Sawai Madhopur Election) and Sirohi (Sirohi Panchayat Election) District BJP State President Dr. Satish Punia has described the results of the Panchayati Raj elections as a mandate against the Congress government.

#Satish #Poonia #Rajasthan #Panchayat #Chuanav #Consequences #Congress #Government #Satish #Poonia #Congress #Governments #Order #Panchayat #Raj #Elections

READ Also  Drone attack on local: Drone in Jammu: Drone spotted in Aranya sector of Jammu, BSF jawans fired, ran towards Pakistan

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment