Press Belief of India

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Thursday stated it has appointed Satoshi Uchida as its new Company Head as a part of a worldwide revamp by mother or father Suzuki Motor Company (SMC). Uchida has succeeded Koichiro Hirao with impact from 1 Might, 2021. In his final function, he was assigned to the US. He returns to India, the place he had labored beforehand in the company as nicely as served as Deputy Government Common Supervisor- Motorcycle Operations (India/Center East/Africa) at SMC, Japan in the previous, SMIPL stated in an announcement.

In his new function, Uchida will probably be accountable to discover new avenues for progress and additional strengthen Suzuki Motorcycle India’s place in the Indian market, it added.

Uchida stated, “I’m delighted to hitch Suzuki Motorcycle India once more after a spot of simply two years of my earlier task right here in India. This company has at all times been very near my coronary heart.”

He additional stated that India is one among the largest producers of two wheelers in the world. “For us at Suzuki, it gives immense alternatives for progress and will probably be my endeavour as soon as once more to additional consolidate our base right here in India.”

Uchida, who has 30 years of expertise throughout numerous international markets, stated SMIPL’s Gurugram plant makes all merchandise to cater not solely to the home demand, but in addition to cater to the demand of abroad markets.

“I wish to additional strengthen our dedication to the Make in India program in our efforts in direction of gaining a a lot larger market share in the premium phase,” he added.