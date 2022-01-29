Satta King Full details satta king shri ganesh, Satta Matka Online (January 29, 2022) Latest Result Information

Satta King 2022: In today’s time everyone wants to become rich as soon as possible. In such a situation, many times people fall in such wrong company from which they are not able to come back. One such money-making drug is the gambling game of Satta Matka.

Even though it appears to be only a game in appearance, in reality, king of satta or Satta Matta Matka is a very illegal game in which many contestants lose everything in the intoxication of earning money.

In the greed of earning more money, they keep investing their multi-valued money continuously, whereas when they lose money, then they invest money in the hope that maybe they will earn their lost money again, but they only realize this. It doesn’t happen that they gamble slowly in this team.

Then no matter how hard they try, they do not even get their lost money, nor do they get their precious time back. That’s why today I thought why not you should be provided complete information about satta-king or black Satta king so that you can keep yourself away from it. Then let’s get started.

What is Satta King – What is Satta King in Hindi

What is Satta Matka or ( Satta King ), this question must have arisen in the minds of all people. Matka or which is also called Satta in Hindi or is called in folk language, then it is also called gambling. In English it is called gambling. This is actually a full-fledged lottery game which started after the independence of India in the year 1950.

It was also called ‘ Ankada Jugar ‘ at that time . It underwent a lot of changes over time, but the name ‘matka’ remained with it. The golden period of Satt Matka was the decade from 1980s to 1990s when matka business as a whole was very popular.

At the same time, due to repeated raids by Mumbai Police, the Matka system suffered a lot. Where at one time the monthly turnover of Matka business used to be more than Rs 500 crore.

After this, most people now started betting in lottery or cricket matches. In such a situation, within a short time, Satta Matka has started becoming famous like its old era, even in today’s time.

Satta King Result Online Chart 2022

Here we will provide you the updates of all Lastest Satta King results . Everyone needs these updates. At the same time, you will get the result of almost all Satta Matka 2022, that too strict and first of all.

Therefore, definitely bookmark or save this link so that it will be easy for you later.

What is Black Satta King Game?

“ Satta Matka ” or also known as Satta-King , is actually a traditional game that was originally developed and made in the country of India, which later became world famous. Satta Matka was very popular among the people widely in the 90’s.

Most of the people of the country used to play this game at that time. Not only men but also women, housewives used to spend money on Satta Matka game. It was also called the game of luck. At the same time, many people became rich by playing this game in a very short time.

History of Satta Matka – History of Satta Matka in Hindi

If you are also interested in knowing about the history of Satta Matka then you have come to the right place. The origin of Satta Matka dates back to the 1950s, when most people bet on the opening and closing prices of cotton, which were then sent from the Bombay Cotton Exchange to the New York Cotton Exchange, via teleprinters. .

1. In the year 1961, when the New York Cotton Exchange put people on this type of betting, then these punters/gamblers or gamblers had to think of other ways to keep this satta matka business alive.

2. Whereas in 1962, another emperor, Kalyanji Bhagat , who was the owner of a grocery shop from Worli, he started Kalyan Worli Matka in which according to his new rules even the poorest of the poor could bet in it too. From only Rs.

3. At the same time, only two years after this, Ratan Khatri again started New Worli Matka in the year 1964, in which he had made some changes in the rules of this game.

4. Where Kalyanji Bhagat’s Matka used to run on all days of the week, Ratan Khatri’s Matka used to run only six days a week.

5. As the textile mills became more popular in Mumbai, most of the mill workers started playing matka more, which resulted in more bookies opening their shops around these mill areas and thus Central Mumbai became a lot . It became the big hub of matka business in Mumbai.

6. There was a time when matka business had reached its peak between 1980s and 1990s, at that time it used to be a business of about Rs 500 crore per month!

7. At the same time, after repeated raids of Mumbai Police, there was a lot of damage on the satta matka bases. Therefore, being compelled, they had to take these bases outside the city. At the same time, some had to be taken to other states like Gujarat, Rajasthan etc.

8. At the same time, when there is no more option of betting or satta, then bookies have to focus on other gambling like online lotteries. At the same time, some are playing betting on cricket matches.

At the same time, as the interference of the police started increasing more, this business also started suffering a lot. Whereas in 2008 , when Kalyanji Bhagat’s son “ Suresh Bhagat ” was murdered, the betting had almost stopped.

Even after this, other Satta Matka are more popular today, which are mentioned below :-

Further you will get complete information related to Satta Matka in this article.

Satta-King 2022

By the way, Satka Matka is a type of lottery in which betting is done on the price of cotton. SATTA KING is just a word that is said to those people who know how to play SATTA MATKA well and also wins almost every time. In this the real name of this game is SATTA MATKA .

Kalyanji Bhagat was the first to introduce Satka Matka. He introduced this game as the game of luck in Mumbai. The rules of Satta Matka were changed a lot by many other Matka kings. Let us now know about Satta Matka Kings.

Who are the famous 3 Satka Matka Kings of India?

In India, the main three Matka Kings of Satta Matka have become very popular till date. In which the Matka Kings mentioned below are included.

Kalyanji Bhagat

Rattan Khatri

Suresh Bhagat

These three names are very popular in the world of matka. In recent times, the craze of Satta Matka 2022 has changed a lot. You can easily see all the satka matka games in today’s online Satka Matka website such as Play Bazzar, Play Bazaar, Play Bazaar Xyz and other websites.

How many Satta Matka Games are played in the present time?

By the way, many games are played in today’s time of Satta Matka. But there are some very famous among them which are Satta King’s Games Online Satka Matka , Satta King Faridabad, Satta King Ghaziabad, Satta King Disawar, Satta King Gali etc.

It is possible that in your locality too many people are playing the game of betting.

Who are Matka Kings?

Such people who have earned a lot of money from Matka Gambling are addressed as ” Matka King “.

At the same time, only three people have got the title of Matka Kings , including Kalyanji Bhagat, Suresh Bhagat, Ratan Khatri . While these people live a lot of secret lives, there is not much information available about them.

Satta King Fast Terminology in Hindi

Let us know about Satta Matka Terminology in Hindi, such terms which you all must know if you want to know about Satta Matka then.

1. Matka

The word ‘ matka ‘ has come from ‘earthen pot’, because at that time these pots were used to draw numbers.

2. Single

Any digit (number) which is between 0 and 9.

3. Jodi/Pair

is any pair of numbers between 00 to 99.

4. Patti / Panna

This is a three number specific number which comes at the end of the betting result. All three-digit numbers are called patti/panna.

5. Open result / close result

The result of Betting is divided into two parts – the first part is open and the second part is close.

6. SP/DP/TP

Single patti for example 123

Double patti for example 112

Triple patti for example 111

7. The last two numbers of Cycle Patti

Patti are called Patti or Cycle Patti or CP. For example, if Patti is 128 then Cycle Patti will be 28.

8. Farak

Farak is said to be the difference between the result of the beginning and the end. For example, if the pair is 57, then the farak i is 7-5 = 2.

9. Berji

This is the last number of the sum of Jodi. For example, if the pair is 76, 7+6 = 13. Then the last digit is 3, which means that the berji is 3.

This matka business has a great impact on the life of matka kings as well and it also influences Bollywood.

Why is Sattaking.com not opening?

Since the game of Satta is completely illegal. That’s why the government repeatedly bans the website of this game. In such a situation, people have not been able to get the correct URL of this website.

The new URL link of the Satta king 2022 website is sattakingnow.in which is currently working properly. If you want to go to this domain then you can easily go to it.

www.sattaking.com 2022 – satta king 2020, satta king desawar 2020 , satta king 2020, desawar satta chart 2022. These are all other Satta Matka games that you can play. At the same time, playing these games is as illegal as it is in the rest.

Satta King New Site 2022

I have already said that Satta King is an illegal site here. Whereas its main domain has been banned. In such a situation, if you want “Satta king 2022 new link”, then you will get its information here.

Let us therefore know about the other subsidiary websites of Satta king 2022. Some of the main ones are

All these sites are subsidary sites of the main sites, in which you will get the same content in almost all. At the same time, often only one team is working in them. At the same time, only one site is activated by making clone sites on the internet.

We never encourage Gambling from such websites. If we believe, work legally and earn money. It is for the good of all.

Are there Indian Satta Legal Sites?

Like I have already said that Satta king 2021 is a completely illigal site . There is also a system to play Satta with all the information related to Gambling and Gambling. The government has already declared these types of sites as illegal. In such a situation, you should also keep yourself away from all these websites.

Satta King Online 2022 – Why and how to play?

Where earlier people used to play Satta Matka in offline only satta king shri ganesh. Whereas in today’s time Satta King is also played online. In the age of Internet, technology is used everywhere, whereas now Satta Matka King 2022 is also played online.

Now for the ease of users, now many versions of iOS, Android Apps are also available to download. Especially to avoid the police, this game is now mostly played online.

Satta King Black Game Types

There are many types of games of Satta king | satta king shri ganesh. Their names differ from each other because they are kept according to the place. Like Satta king desawar game has been kept according to that place.

Let’s know about other Satta King Games accordingly like – Kalyan Matka, Kuber Matka, Man Mumbai Matka, The Pea Boss, Indian Matka, Wali Matka, Super Day Matka, Boss Matka, Kuber Matka, Madhur Matka, Black Satta , Gali Disawar, Guru Delhi, Mayapuri, Delhi King, Mumbai Morning etc.

Why play Satta Matta Matka?

The simple answer to this question is that those who want to get rich as soon as possible, they also play games like Satta King Game without any hard work. People think that if their luck favors them then they can easily become the richest person in a short span of time.

The greed for more money makes people blind. People know that betting is illegal, but they play this game without hard work and in the greed of becoming very rich in less time.

Should I play King of Satta?

You should not play a lot of games like Satta Matka King or satta king shri ganesh. This is because it is not a completely fair game and cannot be depended on luck. If you want to become rich then you should work hard and at the same time stay away from this type of nonsense game.

This type of game wastes you time, money, peace, everything. At the same time, it has also been declared illegal by the government. So recognize its reality and stop playing it.

Satta King Reality – What is the truth of Satta Matka?

Many people have different views about Satta King Game. Some say it is a game of luck and some call it the game of Satta King. In fact, the slip that you want to remove from the matka should be done in front of everyone. That is, it should be done in the presence of all the people Sarkari Results.

But in today’s time this is not done, rather Satta King comes out with that slip according to his own. So that really makes my doubts about this game even more. Because I think he declares that slip as winner in which very few people are investing their money. Due to this most people lose money, it benefits them more eehhaaa.

Most people call it a game of luck but in reality the story is something else. Therefore, in our opinion, you should stay away from this type of gambling or Satta Matka in hindi . This is good for all of you. Work hard and earn money rather than relying on luck.

What is Satta Matka Game? “Satta Matka” is a traditional gambling game that was developed in our own country India. Slowly it spread all over the world and in today’s time this game is played all over the world. Satta Matka is also called the game of luck what dinosaur has 500 teeth. Who is the creator of satta matka game? Ratan Khatri ji is considered the creator of satta matka game. Who is called the father of satta matka game? Ratan Khatri ji is said to be the father of satta matka game . What is Kalyan Matka? Kalyan matka satta is a game of betting. Since Kalyanji Bhagat started this matka satta game in 1962, it is also called as Kalyan Matka. Who is called Satta King in India? In India, three people are called satta kings. These include Kalyanji Bhagat, Ratan Khatri and Suresh Bhagat. The game of all three and the interest in playing this game is worth watching. How many Satta Matka Games are played in present time? In today’s time, many different games of Satta Matka are played. Some of these are very famous such as Satta Mtka, Satta King Faridabad, Satta King Ghaziabad, Satta King Disawar, Satta king Gali, Satta King Faridabad etc.

satta king information

I hope that you must have liked my article , What is Satta King (What is Satta King in Hindi) . It has always been my endeavor to provide complete information about the king of satta to the readers so that they do not have to search other sites or internet in the context of that article.

I hope that you must have liked my article , What is Satta King (What is Satta King in Hindi) . It has always been my endeavor to provide complete information about the king of satta to the readers so that they do not have to search other sites or internet in the context of that article.

This will also save their time and they will also get all the information in one place. If you have any doubts about this article or you want that there should be some improvement in it, then you can write low comments for this.