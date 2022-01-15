Saturday Afternoon 1/15 CBS2 Weather Headlines – Gadget Clock

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Bunde up! Count on largely to partially sunny skies in the present day, but it surely stays COLD. Highs will battle to get into the low 20s, feeling like the only digits and youths all day. It’s then one other chilly evening, though with barely much less wind, the wind chills received’t be as extreme. Nonetheless… a lot chilly!

Passaic Mayor Warns Of Doable Evacuations If Huge Hearth Manages To Unfold To Chlorine Reserves; Close by Residents Urged To Preserve Home windows Closed

For Sunday, the sunlight hours are dry as properly. It’s after sundown that precip begins shifting into our southern areas, shifting into town by 7pm. The brunt of the storm is then in a single day into early Monday morning. For town and south/east, it’s a primarily rain occasion after a quick thump of snow to begin. To the north and west, a bit extra snow… however nonetheless, rain takes over pretty shortly. It’s Sussex Co. up into western Orange and Sullivan/Ulster that may see essentially the most snow, probably as much as 6″ or extra. For town? A fast coating or so earlier than going over to rain.

Police: Girl Dies After Being Pushed In Entrance Of Oncoming Subway In Instances Sq., Man In Custody

Bear in mind, a lot of any snow will get washed away except you’re properly N&W. Count on heavy rain in the course of the pre-dawn hours of Monday morning. Winds will even be cranking, gusting 45-55+ mph at occasions. The storm shortly pulls away by late morning, leaving some lingering rain/snow showers and breaks of sunshine for the MLK vacation.

Saturday Is Deadline For Connecticut Residents To Enroll In Reasonably priced Care Act

Keep heat on the market!