‘Saturday Night Live’ Cast: Who’s Leaving and Who’s Staying for Season 47?

“Saturday Night Live” isn’t necessarily a series known for its season-ending cliffhangers, but when this long-running NBC sketch show reached its finale last May, many of its veteran cast were questioned. .

Pete Davidson concluded a monologue by telling the audience, “It’s an honor to grow up in front of you guys, so thank you.” Cecily Strong drowning herself in a glass tank as Jeanine Pirro felt like a legitimate performance in what she said was “boxed wine.” Other longtime players, including Eddie Bryant and Kate McKinnon, looked particularly tearful, fueling speculation about their future on the show.

But on Monday, NBC announced that nearly all of last season’s “SNL” cast members would return to the show: players including Davidson, Strong, Bryant and McKinnon, as well as Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che, players. such as Chris Redd, Heidi Gardner and Ego Navodim, as well as Kenan Thompson, who has appeared on the show since 2003.

However, Beck Bennett, who joined “SNL” in 2013 and portrayed characters such as Wolf Blitzer, Mike Pence, Vladimir Putin and Vin Diesel, is not returning to the program. In a post on his Instagram account, Bennett did not specify the reason for his departure, but wrote, “Thank you for 8 years of remarkable people and incredible experiences that completely changed my life.”