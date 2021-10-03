‘Saturday Night Live’ returns with new President Biden

It’s a new season of “Saturday Night Live,” which means new cast members — and, unsurprisingly, a new cast on the show playing President Biden in its first episode.

You’ll remember, “SNL” didn’t have the easiest time finding a Biden impersonation last season: It relied on guest star Jim Carrey to fill that role during the 2020 presidential election, but with no major impact, and carrie announced that he is leaving the show after the planned six weeks.

Mantle was then given to cast member Alex Moffatt, who appeared only as Biden during the rest of the season, leading to some criticism that “SNL” was pulling its punches at the 46th president.

Enter new cast member James Austin Johnson, a comedian whose recruitment as an “SNL” featured player was announced last Monday, and who is perhaps better known for the viral video in which he impersonates former President Donald J. did.