Saturday scorcher, but lifeguards not yet on duty at NYC beaches



NEW YORK — Many New Yorkers will possible attempt to beat the warmth with a visit to the seashore on Saturday, but be warned: lifeguards will not be on duty at metropolis beaches this weekend.

Meantime, runners within the Brooklyn Half Marathon will end their 13.1 miles on the boardwalk in Coney Island, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

It may be tempting to take a dip, but this actually is not the week. Lifeguards will not be on duty till Memorial Day weekend.

Final night time, predicted storms churned up the waters, inflicting harmful riptides. Plus, water under 70 levels may cause hypothermia; the physique goes into a chilly shock and we now have sadly lined drownings up to now.

Lengthy Island officers are warning of the identical risks. The water temperature remains to be very chilly.

“Our lifeguards are not on duty yet and clearly, as a former chief of the hearth division, we positively do not need to be responding to any of our beaches for, God forbid, a drowning sufferer,” Hempstead City Councilman Anthony D’Esposito stated.

“Though we now have an excellent forecast for this weekend, the water temperatures are within the mid-50s. So we actually do not suppose anyone goes to be going into the water. It is simply too chilly,” stated George Gorman of New York State Parks.

Public security officers additionally remind households of the risks of kids and pets left in stifling sizzling vehicles and to look in on the aged.

Nonetheless, there’s loads to do at Coney Island even if you cannot go within the water. Luna Park and the aquarium are open, and there is a Children Boardwalk Run at 11:15 a.m.

Stopping heatstroke

With the weekend warmup, New York well being officers are reminding individuals to make use of additional warning this weekend and providing steerage to stop heatstroke.



New York state well being officers supply heatstroke steerage 00:30

They are saying by no means depart susceptible adults, youngsters or pets alone in a automotive. Temperatures within the 60s outdoors may cause the temperature contained in the automotive to rise above 110 levels Fahrenheit.

Twenty-three youngsters died in 2021 after being left in sizzling vehicles, based on the Nationwide Freeway Site visitors Security Administration.