Satya Nadella says Trump inspired Microsoft to buy TikTok ‘the weirdest thing I’ve worked on’

It’s hard to remember now, but there was a deeply real episode in August 2020 in which Microsoft proposed to acquire part of TikTok in a complicated deal because the Trump administration was threatening to come down hard on the platform. After all, TikTok turned down Microsoft just a day before Oracle came up with an entirely different deal, and the whole thing was over.

Speaking today at the Code conference, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that the whole ordeal was “the weirdest thing I’ve ever worked on.”

In reference to the value of such a deal for Microsoft, Nadella said he was “kind of intrigued by it,” before trying to move right ahead with a laugh, followed by a pause of stalemate “and then me.” Looks like the rest is history.”

Kara Swisher presses on him for the story and Nadella, clearly still a little baffled by the strangeness, went through some crucial phases. The important start is that “TikTok came to us, we didn’t come to TikTok,” he says. The company was looking for a US partner to help with “these security things seem to be to us”. [have been] listening about.”

Nadella thought TikTok might be a good fit because it was a social, cloud-based service that heavily leveraged AI across all areas of focus for the company. “It’s an interesting product,” he says.

“I’m happy with what I have at this point.”

Nadella’s argument is that Microsoft would have been an interesting partner for TikTok because of the established work with “investing in social media, particularly what we’re doing in content moderation and child safety”. Those forces – as well as the significant fact that it is a US-based cloud services provider – were seen as key to reassuring the Trump administration.

“There was a time when I though [US government] had a particular set of requirements, [but] It just disappeared,” says Nadella. “President Trump I think he had a particular view of what he was trying to do … and then just left.”

TikTok eventually told Microsoft that it would not go ahead with the deal in September. Later in the year, days before a Trump-set deadline for parent company ByteDance to sell its US assets, TikTok suggested that the administration had completely forgotten about the ban. President Biden eventually rescinded the order this year.

“At this point, it’s all moot, isn’t it?” Nadella says. He says that he did not pay attention to what is happening with TikTok and Oracle. (Hint: It’s been postponed indefinitely.) Would he want to buy TikTok now if it’s back on the table? “No,” says Nadella, “I’m happy with what I have at the moment.”