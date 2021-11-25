Satyameva Jayate 2 adds a scene on Hindu Muslim unity after watching Sooryavanshi | After watching Suryavanshi, this scene was added in Satyamev Jayate 2

Satyamev Jayate 2 scene

The scene that Milap Jhaveri is talking about is something like this – an officer misbehaves with a Muslim woman at the airport and blows her Quran in the air. At the same time, the main character of the film Jai Balram Azad i.e. John Abraham comes and tells the officer that by the time the woman completes her prayers, her stalled work should be done.

The scene of the film was cut earlier

It is worth mentioning that earlier Milap Jhaveri had cut this scene from the film. But after watching Sooryavanshi, he realized how much the audience likes such scenes and people not only get emotional on it but they get a great experience which is very important for the film.

Ganpati scene of Suryavanshi

In the scene of Suryavanshi that is being talked about, after the rumor of a bomb in a locality, that locality is being evacuated. In such a situation, the pundits of the temple start trying to keep the idol of God in a safe place. When the people of the adjoining mosque see that the Pandit will not be able to do this work alone, they immediately take off their slippers outside the temple and reach to help the Pandit. Leave yesterday’s talk playing in the background.

Suryavanshi gave inspiration

It is worth mentioning that after seeing that scene of Sooryavanshi, Milap Jhaveri felt the need to put the scene of Satyamev Jayate 2 back in the film. It is interesting that Suryavanshi is showing the way to the film industry in many ways at this time. Already the film has been released and has earned crores so that everyone is sure that they can release their films in theatres.

