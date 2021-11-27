satyameva jayate 2 box office day 2 | satyameva jayate 2 vs antim vs sooryavanshi box office | John Abraham fell badly at the box office of Satyamev Jayate 2

less viewers than sooryavanshi While Suryavanshi has gone into its fourth week, Satyamev Jayate 2 was seen falling on the very second day. Performance of Sooryavanshi and Satyamev Jayate 2 On Friday, November 26, Satyamev Jayate 2 recorded an occupancy of 8 percent while Sooryavanshi almost doubled its occupancy of 15 percent. This figure is from the 22nd day of Suryavanshi. READ Also Naga Chaitanya Akkineni: Kareena Kapoor Khan is returning the Lal Singh Chadha set from today --> -->

Couldn’t even fight the last

John Abraham, Aayush Sharma – Salman Khan starrer couldn’t even clash with the last. While on one hand, John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate 2 started with 5 per cent occupancy on Friday and reached 8 per cent by noon, the last recorded 8-9 per cent occupancy in the morning and afternoon shows and remained steady. Talking about the evening and night shows, Satyamev Jayate 2 was able to take the occupancy of 8 percent to 10 percent. At the same time, gaining momentum in the last evening, took the occupancy of 13 percent to 18 percent by night.

poor performance everywhere

In terms of statistics, Satyamev Jayate 2 performed poorly everywhere. While the film registered an occupancy of 9.75 percent in Mumbai, it registered 8.5 percent in Pune. The film recorded an occupancy of around 6 per cent in Delhi and only 4 per cent in Bengaluru. In Lucknow and Kolkata also this figure remained only 6 percent. In Bhopal, the film recorded the lowest occupancy of 2 percent on the second day.

average performance

Satyamev Jayate 2 performed average in only two major cities. Hyderabad and Chennai. While John Abraham’s film registered 14 percent occupancy in Hyderabad, 18 percent in Chennai. In the night show, these figures were 16 and 22 percent. Satyamev Jayate 2 has 45 shows running in Chennai. However, 4 shows of Sooryavanshi in Chennai registered an occupancy of 65 per cent in the night.

Released on 2500 screens

Satyamev Jayate 2 has been released on 2.5 thousand screens. Till now the film’s earnings figures in overseas have not come out. The budget of the film is about 60 crores and according to the way John Abraham’s film is earning, it is also difficult to find out the budget of the film. Especially when next week, Ahaan Shetty – Tara Sutaria’s Tadap is releasing in theatres.